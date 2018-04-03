Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 232,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of DDR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in DDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DDR by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DDR by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDR opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,705.86, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. DDR Corp has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that DDR Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio is 64.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DDR from $9.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 1,351,558 shares of DDR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $10,555,667.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,405,981.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,316,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,073,611. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

DDR Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

