24,069 Shares in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

In other Dana news, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $418,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 33,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $1,104,365.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,169.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,602. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,736.65, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.76. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Dana’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/24069-shares-in-dana-inc-dan-purchased-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.