25,000 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Purchased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 5.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raynor Geoffrey purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $257.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $232.51 and a 12-month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

