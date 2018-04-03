Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.87, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

