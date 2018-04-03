$29.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $29.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.45 billion and the lowest is $25.02 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $23.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $29.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 billion to $139.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $118.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $99.66 billion to $140.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

PSX stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,806. The company has a market cap of $44,746.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

