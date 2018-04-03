$298.29 Million in Sales Expected for FNB Co. (FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $298.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FNB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.96 million and the lowest is $294.93 million. FNB reported sales of $227.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FNB will report full-year sales of $298.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FNB.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. FNB had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of FNB in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FNB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of FNB in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FNB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Bena acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,477.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $27,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,877.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $86,633 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of FNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,284,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,816,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FNB by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 3,958,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,178 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FNB by 646.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 879,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,130,000 after acquiring an additional 762,112 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FNB by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,242,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,811,000 after purchasing an additional 626,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4,351.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. FNB has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. FNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

About FNB

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

