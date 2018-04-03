331,973 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 331,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,166,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Filament LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Filament LLC now owns 1,481,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,073,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

