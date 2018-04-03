34,733 Shares in RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in RSP Permian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 62,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RSP Permian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RSP Permian by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $1,741,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,968,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,468,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,272,162.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,658. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday. KLR Group cut RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 price target on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

RSPP stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. RSP Permian has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7,474.61, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. equities research analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

