$376.33 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $376.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.70 million and the highest is $381.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $343.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $376.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.10 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ PKOH) traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $538.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Park-Ohio news, COO Matthew V. Crawford sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $182,934.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 997,433 shares in the company, valued at $44,266,076.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is a diversified international company providing supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment used on their production lines and manufactured components used to assemble its products. The Company operates in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

