$387.04 Million in Sales Expected for Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) will report $387.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.20 million and the highest is $395.40 million. Dun & Bradstreet reported sales of $381.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will report full-year sales of $387.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dun & Bradstreet.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.18. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,769,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $101.17 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,409.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Dun & Bradstreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.15%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

