3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130,724.16, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $188.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/3m-co-mmm-shares-bought-by-king-luther-capital-management-corp-updated-updated.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.