$4.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric (EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to report sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.23 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $18.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.45 to $56.77 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.38 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.85. 5,045,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $43,359.41, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

