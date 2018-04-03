Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Mylan (MYL)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mylan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 791,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,154 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,435,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,339,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 642,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 289,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mylan news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $2,170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $309,390.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $21,193.56, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS set a $46.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

