4,169 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 146,319 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 976,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,835,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,925,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,113,000 after purchasing an additional 128,790 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $5,283,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $4,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,039.19, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Power Integrations announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $112,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Bickell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,629. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

