$43.40 Million in Sales Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report sales of $43.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $262.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

VNDA stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 557,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,684. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,525 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,411.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,532 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,795. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after buying an additional 106,228 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,678,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,706,000 after buying an additional 1,146,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 378,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

