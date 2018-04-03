Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Manikay Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 456,600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Loews by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $4,422,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,352.48, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $370,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,022 shares in the company, valued at $142,055,945.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

