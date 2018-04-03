Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Dow Chemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Dow Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dow Chemical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays upgraded Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

DWDP opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Dow Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $148,382.05, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

