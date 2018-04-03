Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Invests $29.48 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 481,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $103,260.88, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

