$49.78 Million in Sales Expected for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will report sales of $49.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $49.53 million. Varonis Systems reported sales of $40.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year sales of $49.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.26 million to $263.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $310.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $314.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $988,911.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,731.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 106,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $5,987,526.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,349.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,504 shares of company stock worth $14,818,653. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 327.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 245,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,044. The firm has a market cap of $1,711.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 0.73. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

