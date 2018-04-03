$5.00 Million in Sales Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report sales of $5.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. CymaBay Therapeutics reported sales of $4.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 514,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.94, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.06. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $121,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 144,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,478,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 819,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,654. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 794.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 137,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $18,948,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

