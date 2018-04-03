51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) and Lee Enterprises (LEE) Critical Review

51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of 51job shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 51job and Lee Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $437.82 million 12.00 $57.15 million $2.11 40.31 Lee Enterprises $566.94 million 0.22 $27.48 million $0.31 6.94

51job has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lee Enterprises. Lee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 51job, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 51job and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 13.05% 15.72% 9.76% Lee Enterprises 9.04% -18.41% 2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 51job and Lee Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

51job currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.46%. Given 51job’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 51job is more favorable than Lee Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

51job has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

51job beats Lee Enterprises on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China. The Company provides a range of human resource services in the categories, such as recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services provided by its Websites, and other human resource related services, including business process outsourcing, training, campus recruitment, professional assessment tools, salary and other human resource related surveys, human resource conferences and executive search services.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking. It provides digital marketing services to small and midsized businesses (SMBs), including search engine marketing (SEM), social media, audience extension, business profiles, and Website hosting and design. It offers small business solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local online marketing, social media marketing, video advertising and Website design. The markets it caters to are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States.

