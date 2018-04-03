HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $275,000 in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Millie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31,307.14, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

