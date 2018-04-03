PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $3.09 Million in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 546,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Apollo Investment accounts for approximately 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Apollo Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 46,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AINV. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo raised Apollo Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

