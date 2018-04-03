Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 550,034 Tyson Foods (TSN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,591,000. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Tyson Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

TSN stock opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,933.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/550034-shares-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn-purchased-by-gotham-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.