$568.54 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $568.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.36 million and the highest is $579.30 million. Teleflex posted sales of $487.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $568.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.56.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $259.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11,391.16, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $191.04 and a 12 month high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $49,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $707,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,536. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

