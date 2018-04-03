Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. Amazon.com makes up about 5.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 996.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,960,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,385.00 price target (up previously from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,481.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total transaction of $379,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,371.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $700,667.69, a PE ratio of 301.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $884.49 and a 12 month high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

