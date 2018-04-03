$6.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report sales of $6.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.66 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.46 billion to $28.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $28.88 billion to $29.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of Arrow Electronics (ARW) traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 566,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,733. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $69.67 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7,174.64, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 50,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $4,228,434.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,376,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,499.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,429.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,398 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$6.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) This Quarter” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/6-63-billion-in-sales-expected-for-arrow-electronics-inc-arw-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.