$6.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.06 billion and the lowest is $6.85 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.37 billion to $29.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $29.35 billion to $30.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.89%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Piper Jaffray upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $981,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,250.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 485,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $50,989,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,782 shares of company stock worth $66,773,580 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,581,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,332 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,876,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,774,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,420,000 after purchasing an additional 557,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,928.07, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Capital One Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

