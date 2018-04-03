Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd alerts:

LQD stock opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $121.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/6600-shares-in-ishares-iboxx-invest-grade-corp-bd-fd-lqd-acquired-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.