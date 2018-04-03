$718.59 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to announce $718.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.40 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $718.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.13 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 416,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,988. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,145.11, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

