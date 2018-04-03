MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,740 Stifel (NYSE:SF)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel (NYSE:SF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stifel during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Stifel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stifel by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Stifel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Stifel has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,255.73, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.55. Stifel had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $804.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Stifel will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stifel’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Instinet upgraded Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura upgraded Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stifel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $570,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

