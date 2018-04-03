Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 8X8 (EGHT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) in a report published on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 614,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,879. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $183,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan R. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $1,786,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,001,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 13.5% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 8X8 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 8X8 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

