Lyon Street Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Express by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after buying an additional 1,759,242 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth $11,427,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Express by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Express by 1,971.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,286,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 1,224,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Express by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,775,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 1,223,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Express to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.94. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.82 million. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

