91,513 Shares in BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BancorpSouth Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2,872.49, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

