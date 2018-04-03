Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $238,000 in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BSJM) Stock

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned 0.12% of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

