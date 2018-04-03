Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $112.45 and a 52-week high of $146.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

