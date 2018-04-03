Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $87.51 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 982,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,511,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $10,155,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 551,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after buying an additional 451,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $9,597,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,700.20, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $494,125.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $226,301.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,882 shares of company stock worth $5,807,352. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

