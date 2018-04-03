A10 Networks (ATEN) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $5.63

Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 196254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on A10 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $411.77, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $26,565.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,836.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,961,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,109,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $276,043. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,033.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 697,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 324,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

