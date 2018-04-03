SKF (SKFRY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

SKF (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) is one of 4 public companies in the “Ball & roller bearings” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SKF to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SKF and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKF 1 1 0 0 1.50 SKF Competitors 24 108 123 0 2.39

As a group, “Ball & roller bearings” companies have a potential upside of 21.51%. Given SKF’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SKF has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

SKF pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SKF pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ball & roller bearings” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of SKF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of shares of all “Ball & roller bearings” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Ball & roller bearings” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SKF and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SKF $9.14 billion $641.75 million 14.13 SKF Competitors $3.34 billion $235.45 million 20.77

SKF has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. SKF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SKF has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKF’s peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SKF and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKF 7.03% 19.55% 6.80% SKF Competitors 7.80% 14.46% 6.07%

Summary

SKF peers beat SKF on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, mechatronics, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems, screws, and linear guides and tables; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and steering and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants. Its services comprise asset management, customer training, engineering consultancy, logistics, mechanical maintenance, and remanufacturing and maintenance services. The company offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automation, cars and light trucks, compressors, construction, electric motors, food and beverage, home appliances, industrial fans and pumps, industrial transmissions, machine tools, marine, material handling, medical and health care, metals, mining, mineral processing, ocean energy, oil and gas, portable power tools, power generation, pulp and paper, racing, railways, skates, trucks, trailers and buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. AB SKF (publ) markets its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

