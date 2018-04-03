ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 31 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 31 target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 26.30.

ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Tuesday. ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

