Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,713,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $104,640.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $3,362,063.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,726,656.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

