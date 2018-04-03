Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In other news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $126,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

