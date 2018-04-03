AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in AbbVie by 14.8% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Shares of ABBV opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

