AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $150,301.66, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/abbvie-inc-abbv-is-kanawha-capital-management-llcs-9th-largest-position-updated-updated.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.