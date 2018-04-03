Sageworth Trust Co Sells 527 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $512,832.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,072. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

