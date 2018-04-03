Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) received a $35.00 price target from equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $14.25 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $677.71, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 3,263.92%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,081,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/abeona-therapeutics-abeo-pt-set-at-35-00-by-maxim-group-updated-updated.html.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.