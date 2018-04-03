Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will report $698.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $711.85 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $661.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $698.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.95 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,648.74, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $24.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

