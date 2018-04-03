Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 257,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 333,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

