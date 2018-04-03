Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

News stories about Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2872228862995 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ACP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 58,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,487. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

In other Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund news, Director John P. Sievwright purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ( The Fund), formerly Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by opportunistically investing primarily in loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issuers that operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

