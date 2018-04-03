Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to Hold

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and licenses patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies. Acacia Research Corporation is based in Newport Beach, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACTG. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of ACTG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 90,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.23, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 50.06%. equities research analysts predict that Acacia Research will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Research announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Acacia Research news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $63,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,335.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 63,100 shares of company stock worth $228,688. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acacia Research by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 934,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 143,745 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Acacia Research by 17.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 222,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

